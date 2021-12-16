STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola Electric begins delivery of e-Scooters after two months' delay

These deliveries were first planned for October after the company had launched its first scooters on Aug 15. 

Published: 16th December 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a delay of two months, Ola Electric on Wednesday commenced deliveries for Ola S1 scooters. These deliveries were first planned for October after the company had launched its first scooters on Aug 15. 

Ola has time and again attributed the delay to the shortage of electronic components, which has impacted almost every automaker globally. Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric, said, “We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Futurefactory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows.”

“This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here we look forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience.” 

The company said that to fulfill the overwhelming reservation and purchase response, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, color, and other factors.

