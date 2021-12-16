Paytm falls 13 per cent on anchor investors’ lock-in deadline

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of Paytm, which got listed on the bourses last month, fell as much as 13% in the opening trade of Wednesday as the lock-in-period for its anchor investors expired. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,298 and then recovered to close the session at Rs 1,380, lower 8%, on the BSE.

After recovering from the lows of first two session, where 40% of its value was wiped out, Paytm stock has declined around 19% during the past four trading session. Going ahead, most analysts expect the stock to trade in the range of Rs 1,300-1,800 which is much lower than its IPO price band of Rs 2,080-2,150.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo, said that following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels.“However, Rs 1,700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the Rs 1,300-1,700 range until the market determines its right value. If it manages to sustain above Rs 1,700-level it may see further buying interest while it might find strong support between Rs 1,200-1,300 range,” added Nayati.

Harsh Patidar, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research, said Rs 1,200-1,250 is immediate support range where stock which is important to hold, and it might touch Rs 1,750-1,850 by the end of 2022.

Paytm, which launched India’s largest IPO, entered the stock exchanges on November 18 at a discount of over 9% ended its first session 27% lower at Rs 1,564 as investors and analysts were not very happy with the high valuation the fintech firm was seeking. Brokerage firm JM Financial has set its price target to Rs 1,240. It had said that the company faces stiff challenges in acquiring new consumers.