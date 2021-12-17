Mobile phone exports increased from USD 0.2 billion in 2017-18 to USD 1.7 billion in 2021

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Exports of mobile phones have increased from USD 0.2 billion in 2017-18 to USD 1.7 billion in 2021(April 21-September 21). Imports of mobile phones have decreased from USD 3.5 billion in 2017-18 to USD 0.5 billion in 2021(April 21-September 21), said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Minister of State Anupriya Patel, in a written reply, informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the steps taken by the Centre to increase the domestic manufacturing and export of electronics goods including mobile phones include formulation of Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large scale electronics manufacturing, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for IT hardware, Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) under the National Policy on Electronics, 2019, which envisages to position India as a global hub for Electronics, System Design, and Manufacturing (ESDM).

Moreover, FDI up to 100% under the automatic route is permitted for electronics manufacturing subject to applicable laws. Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) has been notified to promote domestic value addition in mobile phones and their sub-assemblies / parts manufacturing. Tariff Structure has also been rationalized to promote domestic manufacturing of electronic goods, including Cellular mobile phones.