Moj & ShareChat parent valuation crosses $3.7 bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video platform Moj and social networking service ShareChat, has raised $266 million in Series G round. With this, the company’s valuation stands at $3.7 billion.

The funding was led by Alkeon Capital and it also saw participation from new and existing investors Temasek, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), Harbourvest and India Quotient. Founded in 2015, the company has raised over $1.177 billion across eight fundraising rounds.

The company said the latest round of funding will help build capabilities across priority areas such as social and live commerce and also to grow its AI and ML team which is spread across the US, Europe and India.

“Moj and ShareChat have been growing at an explosive pace. Both our products have been leading the market with the highest monthly active user base, a very active creator set and amazing new partnerships to delight our community,” said Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, Moj and ShareChat.

Since January 2021, it has grown to over 2,000 employees and added several new features as it focuses on building its products to be the leader in the Indian short video and social media space. With social and live commerce initiatives, the company hopes to reach a target of $100 million annualised creator earnings by the end of 2023.