STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI asks broking community to enhance security firewalls to prevent cyber fraud

SEBI executive director GP Garg urged brokers to draw maximum benefit from the innovation sandbox to develop new customer-friendly and more secure technologies.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Markets watchdog SEBI has asked the broking community to strengthen data/cybersecurity firewalls to secure their customers from cyber fraudsters and develop technologies to ease the process of investing in the markets.

Addressing the Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI), SEBI executive director GP Garg on Friday urged brokers to draw the maximum benefit from the innovation sandbox that SEBI has set up to develop new customer-friendly and more secure technologies.

He also noted that the pandemic has fastened the digital transformation in all walks of life, especially in the financial and equity markets.

"It has been a good transformation moving from offline to online, and the pandemic has expedited this digital transformation. Given this, I want ANMI to continue bringing solutions to provide ease of investing experience to investors, as the future lies in providing complete data security," Garg said.

A good technological solution needs to be accessed even by the common man and should not be just for the tech-savvy investors, he added.

Garg also released a technology survey prepared by the ANMI, which is the largest grouping of over 900 brokers and members of BSE, NSE and MCX and other bourses.

The survey has found that as much as 92.6 per cent of stockbrokers - who are the association members - have increased their spending on technology during the pandemic, with 41 per cent of them increasing it by over 20 per cent. And 65.8 per cent of them said their board meetings during the pandemic discussed technology as the main header.

Kamlesh Shroff of ANMI said, "the changing landscape of financial technology has gained momentum since the pandemic. Today most capital market entities have largely ingrained technology into their business model. The shift from offline to online has helped the financial economy, including the brokers survive in these challenging times."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi ANMI National Exchange Members of India
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp