STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tumbles over 300 points below 57600-mark in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,200-mark

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by M&M, HUL, Maruti, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 300 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in global markets and persistent foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index declined 319.82 points or 0.55 per cent to 57,581.32 in the opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty fell 91 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,157.40. Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by M&M, HUL, Maruti, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers. In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark advanced 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 57,901.14, and Nifty rose 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,468.71 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

There are three major headwinds to the market now - the fast spreading Omicron variant, relentless selling by FIIs and hawkish central banks, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The countervailing tailwinds are the bullish DIIs and retail investors and the smart rebound in growth and corporate earnings. With the Bank of England becoming the first major central bank to hike rates on Thursday, after the hawkish Fed stance, there is an increasing realisation that inflation is turning more durable than thought earlier," he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.79 per cent to USD 74.43 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE SENSEX Nifty share market
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp