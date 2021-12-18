Airtel prepays Rs 15,519 crore to DoT to clear all liabilities for 2014 spectrum

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Friday informed that it has paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of 2014.

The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) for a consideration of Rs 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction.

With this payment, the company estimates to save interest cost of at least Rs 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital.

“These liabilities were due in annual instalments from fiscal year (FY) 2026-2027 to 2031-2032 and carried an interest rate of 10% (the highest rate amongst the deferred liabilities and borrowings) and an average residual life of 7+ years,” informed Airtel in a statement.

The company said it welcomes the DoT’s decision giving the industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities at their NPV basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction.

This allows the licencees to efficiently plan and use cash flows. Experts opine that this prepayment will help Airtel in efficiently using its cash flow for the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions.