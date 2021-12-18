STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indiabulls Housing tanks over eight per cent as promoter trims stake

This decline came after the company’s main promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold an 11.9% stake in the firm, saying that he always wanted it to be a fully professionally managed entity.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shares of the mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance fell over 8% to Rs 233 on Friday after tanking 15% intraday to Rs 215 on the National Stock Exchange. On BSE, the stock declined 8.34% to Rs 233.10.

This decline came after the company’s main promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold an 11.9% stake in the firm, saying that he always wanted it to be a fully professionally managed entity.

Gehlaut sold his stake through open market deals to over 10 entities, and the combined value of the transactions approximated to Rs 1,450 crore. 

Marquee investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Invesco Mutual Fund and some funds of Morgan Stanley and HSBC, among others are said to have purchased the shares. Add to it, Gehlaut will also give up his board seat before the end of financial year 2022.

He, however, has decided to hold the remaining 9.8% stake, saying that he wants to participate in the future growth story of the company.

Going forward, Gehlaut said that he remains very excited for the growth prospects of Dhani Services (a company that was demerged from Indiabulls Housing) where as the CEO, he is very focused on building a world class fintech and digihealth platform.

Gehlaut held a total of 21.69% stake in the company in his personal capacity and through his promoter companies before selling his stake on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiabulls Housing Finance
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp