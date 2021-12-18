STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM seeks views from investors on ease of business

The Prime Minister was hosting a roundtable interaction with representatives of Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds on Friday.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:38 AM

PM Modi. (Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions from Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Fund managers for improving ease of doing business in India, attracting more capital and furthering the reform process in the country.

The Venture Capital and Private Equity Fund representatives talked about the entrepreneurial potential of the country, and how it can be leveraged so that our start-ups can attain global scale.

They highlighted the opportunities that are present in the agri startups, edutech, fintech, financial management, Software as a Service (Saas) etc.

