SBI increases benchmark lending rate by 0.1 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday has increased benchmark lending rate or base rate by 0.1%. With the increase the revised base rate is 7.55%, as per the information posted on SBI’s website.The new rate is effective from December 15, 2021, it said.

SBI also hiked the interest of fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore, with effect from December 15, 2021. The revised interest rates will apply to new deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits.

As SBI has migrated to External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) linked to repo rate since January 2019, the decision will not impact loans taken since January 2019.

But it will have bearing on people who took loan before that.

In the December monetary policy, RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%.

This was the ninth time in a row when the central bank decided to maintain the status quo on benchmark lending rate to support growth rate.

The bank has also revised the benchmark prime lending rate to 12.3% from 12.2%.

With regard to domestic term deposits, the bank has decided to raise it by 0.1% for high value deposits over Rs 2 crore. Others banks are also likely to follow the move.