STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FIIs, global cues, Omicron trends to be market-moving factors this week: Analysts

Participants are keeping a close watch on the Covid situation due to the new variant and related updates will continue to induce volatility in days to come, sources said.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange (File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic equities will be mainly driven by global market trends, foreign institutional investors' movement and developments around new Covid variant Omicron this week, according to analysts.

Markets traded under pressure last week following weak global cues and overall investor sentiment remained downbeat throughout the week, they observed.

"Global markets, Omicron variant, dollar index and FIIs' behaviour will be key factors to drive the market this week," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

One major event last week was US Federal Reserve's announcement that it will end bond-buying from March, and it also signalled starting rate hike cycle thereafter.

"The selling can be attributed to hawkish Fed, rising worries of Omicron, rupee weakness, and most importantly relentless selling by FIIs," Meena added.

"In absence of any major event, global cues will dictate our market trend. Participants are keeping a close watch on the Covid situation due to the new variant and related updates will continue to induce volatility in days to come," Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, said.

"Negative global cues, continued FII selling, absence of any positive trigger and increasing cases of Omicron are likely to continue putting pressure on the market," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,774.93 points or 3.01 per cent.

The Sensex plummeted 889 points on Friday in line with a selloff in global markets amid hawkish central banks and rising Omicron cases.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, "In the absence of major domestic events, market will seek indications from global indices and macroeconomic data, such as the US GDP growth rate, to decide its movement. As global macros are expected to dominate, investors should keep an eye on FII activity to assess trends and stick to a stock-centric investing strategy in the midst of range-bound index moves."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic equity markets Market volatility Market outlook
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp