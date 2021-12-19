STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC IPO unlikely to take place this fiscal due to delay in valuation

Given the number of regulatory procedures to be fulfilled, an official said it would be difficult to meet the deadline of the fourth quarter of the current fiscal by any stretch of imagination.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC headquarters (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is unlikely to come up with the IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the current financial year ending March 2022, as the valuation of the state-owned behemoth is taking more than anticipated time, and preparatory work is still far from complete.

There are still some issues that need to be addressed with regard to the valuation of LIC, a senior official of one of the merchant bankers said.

Even after the valuation, there are several regulatory processes that have concluded, the official said.

The official added that the initial public offering (IPO) requires vetting not only by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) but also the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) that has been headless for almost seven months.

Valuation of LIC is a complex process because of its size, product mix, real estate assets, subsidiaries and profitability sharing structure, and the size of share sale depends on the valuation, another official said.

Given the number of regulatory procedures to be fulfilled, the official said it would be difficult to meet the deadline of the fourth quarter of the current fiscal by any stretch of imagination.

The government is banking on the listing of LIC IPO and BPCL strategic sale for meeting its disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Recently, speaking about disinvestment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government is progressing well.

"The tying up of loose ends among bureaucracy and different departments consumes its own time and that is what we are trying to speed up," she had said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had in July given its in-principle approval for the listing of LIC. The government has already appointed 10 merchant bankers for the transaction.

To facilitate the listing of LIC, the government earlier this year made about 27 amendments to the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956.

As per the amendment, the central government will hold at least 75 per cent in LIC for the first five years post the IPO, and subsequently hold at least 51 per cent at all times after five years of the listing.

The authorised share capital of LIC shall be Rs 25,000 crore divided into 2,500 crore shares of Rs 10 each, as per the amended legislation.

Up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.

In her Budget Speech 2021, Sitharaman had said the IPO of LIC would be launched in the financial year beginning April 1.

Currently, the government owns 100 per cent stake in LIC.

Once listed, LIC is likely to become one of the biggest domestic companies by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of Rs 8-10 lakh crore.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages the government's equity in state-owned companies, has selected actuarial firm Milliman Advisors for ascertaining the embedded value of LIC for meeting the government's disinvestment target.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO delay Life Insurance Corporation of India
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp