STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail investors stare at losses amid corrections

The worry among market watchers is the increasing trend of retail investors entering the market at elevated valuations.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo | EPS)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Retail investors who recently jumped onto the stock market bandwagon could witness a further fall in their portfolio values with the market correction likely to deepen this month on continued foreign institutional investor selling, said market mavens.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed just below the psychological 17000 level on Friday, could “potentially” correct by another 500 points in the short term on rising inflation worries and resurgence of the pandemic, fears Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL group. 

The benchmark has already corrected 8.7% from its record high of 18604.45 on October 19 through 16985.2 on December 17 with global central banks like the US Fed scaling back asset purchases and the Bank Of England recently raising interest to curb a price spiral. Added to that is resurgence of the pandemic with the new Omicron variant threatening to derail the global recovery. 

The gradual withdrawal of easy money means lesser flows by foreign portfolio investors into emerging markets like India, among the worst performing emerging market indices. The most widely tracked MSCI Emerging Market Index has fallen a lower 6.2% since October 19 compared to the Nifty.  

The worry among market watchers is the increasing trend of retail investors entering the market at elevated valuations. The rising retail interest can be gauged by individual investors’ rising investment into mutual funds’ equity schemes. 

While FIIs have net sold Rs 24,435 crore worth of Indian shares so far this fiscal year (FY22), individual investor investments in equity schemes of mutual funds stood at Rs 16.23 lakh crore as of November 2021, a whopping 55% rise from the corresponding month last year, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. 

Like IIFL’s Jain, Chandan Taparia, derivatives and technical head, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, also expects the Nifty to test the 16500 level in the course of the month. He advises “caution” to retail investors.

“The market has broken a rising trendline on weekly charts and every rise would likely be sold into,” Taparia said. “Nifty should find support around 16500.” 

Derivatives expert Rohit Srivastava feels “bears are likely to prevail over bulls who’ve tried hard to defend the 17000 mark.” “From the look of things, we risk heading lower,” Srivastava said.

Corrections to deepen this month

The benchmark has already corrected 8.7% from its record high of 18604.45 on Oct 19 through 16985.2 on Dec 17. The correction is likely to deepen this month on continued selling by FIIs, rising inflation worries and pandemic fears, say experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stock Market Nifty Retail Investors
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp