Retail investors stare at losses amid corrections

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Retail investors who recently jumped onto the stock market bandwagon could witness a further fall in their portfolio values with the market correction likely to deepen this month on continued foreign institutional investor selling, said market mavens.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed just below the psychological 17000 level on Friday, could “potentially” correct by another 500 points in the short term on rising inflation worries and resurgence of the pandemic, fears Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL group.

The benchmark has already corrected 8.7% from its record high of 18604.45 on October 19 through 16985.2 on December 17 with global central banks like the US Fed scaling back asset purchases and the Bank Of England recently raising interest to curb a price spiral. Added to that is resurgence of the pandemic with the new Omicron variant threatening to derail the global recovery.

The gradual withdrawal of easy money means lesser flows by foreign portfolio investors into emerging markets like India, among the worst performing emerging market indices. The most widely tracked MSCI Emerging Market Index has fallen a lower 6.2% since October 19 compared to the Nifty.

The worry among market watchers is the increasing trend of retail investors entering the market at elevated valuations. The rising retail interest can be gauged by individual investors’ rising investment into mutual funds’ equity schemes.

While FIIs have net sold Rs 24,435 crore worth of Indian shares so far this fiscal year (FY22), individual investor investments in equity schemes of mutual funds stood at Rs 16.23 lakh crore as of November 2021, a whopping 55% rise from the corresponding month last year, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Like IIFL’s Jain, Chandan Taparia, derivatives and technical head, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, also expects the Nifty to test the 16500 level in the course of the month. He advises “caution” to retail investors.

“The market has broken a rising trendline on weekly charts and every rise would likely be sold into,” Taparia said. “Nifty should find support around 16500.”

Derivatives expert Rohit Srivastava feels “bears are likely to prevail over bulls who’ve tried hard to defend the 17000 mark.” “From the look of things, we risk heading lower,” Srivastava said.

Corrections to deepen this month

The benchmark has already corrected 8.7% from its record high of 18604.45 on Oct 19 through 16985.2 on Dec 17. The correction is likely to deepen this month on continued selling by FIIs, rising inflation worries and pandemic fears, say experts.