Omicron threat triggers corrections in markets

The 30-share index plunged 1,190 points to close the Monday session at 55,822; while the broader Nifty settled 371 points lower at 16,614.

Published: 21st December 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a strong bull-run, India’s equity market seems to have entered into a correction phase. The two benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty — are now down by more than 10% from their record high closings in mid-October.

The 30-share index plunged 1,190 points to close the Monday session at 55,822; while the broader Nifty settled 371 points lower at 16,614. During the intraday session, the two indices had nosedived by over 3% but buying at dips helped the indices to cut losses.

The current free fall is attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid, which has forced European nations to reimpose lockdown-like measures. In India, where over 170 Omicron cases have been reported so far, health officials have started advising governments to get ready for a possible third wave. A restriction at this time can severely delay economic recovery and dent corporate earnings.  

Many analysts have time and again highlighted that this correction was bound to happen as the domestic market was commanding a pricey valuation and inflation numbers had started to hit the roof. Add to it, global brokerages including Goldman Sachs and Nomura Holdings lowered their outlook for Indian equities and asked investors to consider other emerging economies.

“Indian equity markets are witnessing sharp correction on the back of rising worries of omicron, hawkish global central banks, and most importantly relentless selling by FIIs. We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the current bull run and this correction has completed more than 10% from highs. However, we are in a structural bull run where every correction is a great buying opportunity,” said Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo.

Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, said: “As long as headline inflation+Omricon risks remain elevated, investors need to remain nimble footed as the economic recovery will probably be in a zig-zag mode. The ongoing pessimism indicates that the recent dramatic crash is nowhere near over.”

Investors lose Rs 11.23 lakh cr in 2 sessions
Investors became poorer by Rs 11.23 lakh crore in just two sessions amid this sell-off. Investors’ wealth on Friday had eroded by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore while on Monday it shrunk another Rs 6.70 lakh crore. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies now stands at Rs 252-lakh crore.

