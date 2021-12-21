STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shriram Properties lists at 24 per cent discount on bourses

After a poor opening by RaitGain last week, real estate developer Shriram Properties made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday.

Published: 21st December 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a poor opening by RaitGain last week, real estate developer Shriram Properties made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday. The IPO got listed at Rs 90 apiece on the NSE which is 24% discount to the issue price of Rs 118. On the BSE, it got listed at Rs 94. 

This weak listing came even as the IPO was subscribed 4.6 times during December 8-10. The stock closed its first session at Rs 99.40 on the BSE and at Rs 98.30 on the NSE. In the on-going IPO rush, a number of IPOs, including the ones seeking a premium valuation or were loss-making, fared poorly on the exchanges. The biggest examples are Paytm, CarTrade and Star Health. 

According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, the IPO of Shriram saw a muted demand on the back of losses where other real estate companies were booming in the last two years.  “In the upcoming years, real estate is likely to perform better, and only aggressive investors are advised to look at Shriram Properties, while others can opt for Sobha, Prestige, or Brigade,” added Meena.   

Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel One, said the company is trading at price to book value of 1.83 times, which is attractive compared to other listing developers. He suggested investors to hold the stock if they have received the allotment. All eyes are now on MapmyIndia, billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, MedPlus Health Services and Data Patterns. These IPOS are hitting the bourses this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shriram Properties
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp