STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Snapdeal files IPO papers with Sebi

E-commerce platform Snapdeal has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an IPO.

Published: 21st December 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce platform Snapdeal has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3.07 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from fresh issue would be used towards funding organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Snapdeal
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp