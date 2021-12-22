Godrej eyes 30 per cent revenue from hygiene biz by 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Consumer goods major Godrej Appliances on Tuesday said it is eyeing 30% revenue from its health and hygiene solutions by 2022-23.

Since last year, Godrej has introduced multiple products with cutting edge technologies for germ protection, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President - Godrej Appliances, said in a virtual conference.

“Encouraged by the response on these offerings and our continuous consumer interactions which reveal a clear need for food disinfection inside refrigerators, we launched the nano disinfection technology in our refrigerators. With this technology, we aim to strengthen our market position and increase our health-oriented solutions to 30% of our overall portfolio by next year,” Nandi said.

To cater to the increasing demand in the category, the brand has introduced advanced nano disinfection technology to its range of frost-free refrigerators, for which it has also filed a patent.

According to the company, the technology uses a special anti-germ nano coating in the air flow duct of the refrigerator.

“The air passing through this duct gets disinfected and as it circulates, it controls microbial activity in the enclosed refrigerator compartment, further disinfecting food surfaces in the refrigerator. This technology has been tested to deliver 100% surface sterilisation at the duct and an average of 95%+ food surface disinfection against germs,” it said.