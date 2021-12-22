STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HP announces local manufacturing of multiple PC products

HP has started manufacturing multiple products at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Published: 22nd December 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

HP, hewlett packard

Tech giant Hewlett-Packard is powering the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant HP on Wednesday said it has started manufacturing multiple PC products, including laptops, in India.

Powering the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, HP has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, according to a statement.

Some of these products qualify under public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers, it added.

"HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country.

As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the Government of India and state governments in their mission to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities' quality of life," Ketan Patel, managing director at HP India Market, said.

He added that the announcement marks a significant step for HP India towards local manufacturing in line with the 'Make in India' programme.

"We hope to play a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream of 'Atmanirbar Bharat', by expanding the scale and reach of our manufacturing operations," he said.

This is the first time HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops in India with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks, the statement said.

HP has also expanded its locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of all-in-one PCs, it added.

These products have both Intel and AMD processor options. HP now also manufactures display monitors in India.

HP had partnered with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops from August 2020. Since then, HP has significantly expanded its manufacturing operations to reaffirm its commitment to the Make in India initiative.

The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HP Hewlett Packard Make in India
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp