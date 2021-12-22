Sensex, Nifty regain on fresh buying in IT stock

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended almost 1% higher each on short covering in metals and fresh buying in IT counters after news of booster dose efficacy against the Omicron variant globally lifted investor sentiment.

A rise in the rupee also helped boost domestic market sentiment. The 50-share Nifty closed up 0.94% at 16770.85 while the 30-stock Sensex ended up 0.9% at 56319.01.

Recent sessions had seen stocks being hugely oversold. “Positive news surrounding Omicron and a stronger rupee drove traders to cover their bearish positions across sectors, resulting in Nifty and Sensex rising after Black Monday’s bloodbath,” Chandan Taparia, technical head at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

The rupee gained 31 paise against the greenback to close at 75.59. Fresh buying was witnessed in IT counters such as HCL and Wipro with the former gaining 4% to close at Rs 1,205.25 and the latter closing up 3.7% at Rs 690.75 apiece. Hormuz Maloo, director, AFco Investments sees Nifty trading between 16500-17000. The 200 Day Moving Average for Nifty is around 16252.