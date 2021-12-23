Omicron may pose fresh challenges: RBI panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that even when the Indian economy is recovering from the pandemic, it is still facing several headwinds from global factors and the monetary policy committee agreed that the fresh threat of Omicron may pose new challenges for the economy, said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes released by the central bank on Wednesday.

“The Indian economy is facing several headwinds emanating from global factors - some old ones getting prolonged compared with the initial assessment, coupled with new ones. The supply disruptions and other bottlenecks which were earlier anticipated to resolve by end of this year have gained additional shelf life stretching into 2022,” said Das during the December 6-8 meeting.

Apart from the global challenges, MPC added that on domestic front two area of concern is sluggish private consumption and private sector capital expenditure. “The level of GDP in Q2FY22 is barely at the so-called pre-pandemic level of Q2:2019-20, which itself grew at the slowest pace in 6 years preceding it. Consumption spending is held back by households hesitant to incur discretionary expenditure.

Private investment remains timid and is yet to participate in the recovery. Contact-intensive services are still convalescing from the wounds of the pandemic,” MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said, adding with the new Covid variant, the global outlook has darkened.

All MPC members, -- Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Mridul K. Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das -- voted to continue with the accommodative stance, except Jayanth R Varma, who voted against it.