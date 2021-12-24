STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI defers card tokenisation for digital payment for six months

Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for card tokenisation by six months till June 30, 2022 on the request of industry.

Published: 24th December 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reserve Bank of India on Thursday has extended the deadline for card tokenisation by six months till June 30, 2022 on the request of industry.

“In light of various representations received in this regard, we advise as under: a) the timeline for storing of CoF data is extended by six months, i.e., till June 30, 2022; post this, such data shall be purged; and b) in addition to tokenisation, industry stakeholders may devise alternate mechanism(s) to handle any use case (including recurring e-mandates, EMI option, etc.) or posttransaction activity (including chargeback handling, dispute resolution, reward/loyalty programme, etc.) that currently involves / requires storage of CoF data by entities other than card issuers and card networks,” the central bank said in a circular.

Tokenisation refers to the replacement of credit and debit card details with an alternate code called ‘token’.  A token is unique for each card.

In order to make digital payment more secure, the RBI has formed a new rule which said that all merchants and payment gateways have to use encrypted tokens to carry out transactions. RBI has asked all merchants and payment gateways to delete sensitive customer data available at their end.

This was scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank Of India RBI
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp