Surya Brasil bullish on Indian market

Surya Brasil is planning to sell at least 2,00,000 units in the calendar year 2022, which would translate to nearly $2.4 million in terms of retail turnover.

Published: 24th December 2021 12:49 PM

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global personal care brand Surya Brasil, which recently forayed in India with the launch of its hair care range in August this year, is planning to sell at least 2,00,000 units in the calendar year 2022, which would translate to nearly $2.4 million in terms of retail turnover. 

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder & CEO, Surya Brasil, in an interaction with TNIE said that the hair care market in India is huge but it is being dominated by conventional hair care products.  The loyal customer base of the company belongs to a niche segment that does not mind spending a few extra cents for donning cruelty free hair, Angelon said adding, “We also call it niche because almost all hair colours available in India have some harmful chemicals as PPD, Ammonia and its byproducts.”

“Our target consumers are those who are more conscious of health and sustainability with the rising awareness around harmful chemicals and toxins,” she said. Surya Brasil’s products are available on e-commerce channels like Amazon and Flipkart and will soon be visible at modern trade chain stores like health and glow and wellness..

The company has already introduced 15 shades of henna cream and a complete hair colour fixation range of products in India. It further plans to launch the Ecosilver range - to ensure henna treatment for grey hair - in India by the mid of 2022.

