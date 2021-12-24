Wipro launches freshers' hiring program, offers up to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum. Find out more

By Online Desk

Wipro has invited applications from engineering graduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a fresher's hiring program.

As per the company's website, students of B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) whose year of passing will be 2020, 2021, and 2022 are eligible for the hiring program. All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture, and Food Technology can apply for the program.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 percent in Class 10, Class 12, graduation, and post-graduation examinations. Three years of gap in education is allowed.

Apart from educational criteria, the candidates must satisfy age limits, the tech giant added. The maximum age of the candidates can be 25 years. It may be noted that candidates who have participated in any recruitment process conducted by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible for the current hiring program.

The candidates should be Indian Citizens or PIO or OCI cardholders. The persons from Bhutan and Nepal need to submit their citizenship certificates.

Successful candidates will be designated ‘Project Engineer’ and they will get Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum as remuneration. The date of the assessment will be communicated later. The last date for the registration of applications is January 31, 2022.

ALSO WATCH |