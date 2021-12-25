STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks' better NPA recovery, declined provisioning to continue in 2022: ICRA

The improvement in recovery of the non-performing assets has helped realise better profitability for the banks.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

The recent improvement in recovery of the non-performing assets and decline in provisioning of loans in the banking sector is expected to improve further in the coming year, rating agency ICRA said.

Accordingly, the improvement in such parameters has helped realise better profitability for the banks, the rating agency said.

However, subdued credit growth and surplus liquidity continue to be a drag on the profit margins for the sector.

"The banking sector navigated well during 2022, despite the challenges posed by the second wave of Covid-19... Even in the absence of relief measures such as the moratorium on loan repayments or standstill on NPA classification, which were allowed during the first wave, banks were able to reduce their NPAs," said Anil Gupta, Vice-President and Sector Head at ICRA.

For small finance banks, the Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the performance during FY21 and H1FY22 in terms of growth, asset quality and profitability.

"The asset quality was impacted adversely as the product segment for SFBs is largely unsecured with a focus on the self-employed segment, which is more vulnerable to income shocks," said Sachin Sachdeva, Vice-President and Sector Head at ICRA.

Notably, microfinance constitutes the largest product segment for such institutions.

The rating agency expects the SFB sector to witness improvement in asset under management growth in FY22 as compared with FY21, but the asset quality metrics are expected to remain weak, which would thereby keep credit costs elevated and hence profitability subdued.

For non-banking financial companies, including the housing finance companies, the rating agency is of the view that their asset under management growth in FY22 would be four-to-six per cent lower taking into consideration the impact of the second wave of the pandemic and all other regulatory changes.

But, this estimate didn't take into account the possible impact of the new variant - Omicron.

"The reported asset quality numbers would be impacted in the near term in view of the tightened regulations, which could lead to earnings-related headwinds for some (NBFC) players," said A.M. Karthik, Vice-President and Sector Head at the rating agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRA Non performing assets Banking sector
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp