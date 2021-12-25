DoT asks telcos to maintain call, internet usage data for two years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing security reasons, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday asked telecom operators and internet service providers (ISPs) to maintain call data or internet usage records for two years, instead of one year.

The amendments in the licences were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22.

“The licensee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons...," reads the circular of the DoT.

Earlier, the rules mandated the archive call data and internet usage records for at least one year. The amendment mandates these service providers maintain internet data records of subscribers including login and logout details for services provided, such as internet access, e-mail, internet telephony services like calls made from mobile applications or Wi-Fi calling for at least two years.

The telecom companies may destroy the data stored thereafter if there is no direction from the DoT, reads the circular.

The amendment is necessary in public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of telegraphs.