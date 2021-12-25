STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DoT asks telcos to maintain call, internet usage data for two years

The amendments in the licences were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Internet

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing security reasons, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday asked telecom operators and internet service providers (ISPs) to maintain call data or internet usage records for two years, instead of one year. 

The amendments in the licences were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22.

“The licensee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons...," reads the circular of the DoT.

Earlier, the rules mandated the archive call data and internet usage records for at least one year. The amendment mandates these service providers maintain internet data records of subscribers including login and logout details for services provided, such as internet access, e-mail, internet telephony services like calls made from mobile applications or Wi-Fi calling for at least two years.

The telecom companies may destroy the data stored thereafter if there is no direction from the DoT, reads the circular.

The amendment is necessary in public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of telegraphs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DoT Department of Telecom ISPs
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp