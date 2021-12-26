STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to launch in India on Jan 6

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China (File Photo| Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch new smartphone -- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge -- that will carry support for 120W fast charging, in India on January 6.

Sandeep Sarma, the Senior Marketing Manager at Xiaomi India, shared a poster on micro-blogging site Twitter that mentioned that the 11i HyperCharge has a super bright AMOLED display that supports 1200 nits brightness.

In addition, the screen supports a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The poster confirmed that the display will feature a centrally positioned punch-hole and slim bezels.

As per GizmoChina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For security, it will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device will come preinstalled with MIUI 12.5 based Android 11/12 OS, the report said.

The 11i HyperCharge will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. It is likely to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP telemacro triple camera unit. For photography, it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

