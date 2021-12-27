STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investments into cryptos, tech beat Nifty, gold returns

FANG refers to Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google. The depreciation of the local currency unit boosts the returns of the overseas stock or other investments.

Published: 27th December 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Indians who invested in overseas tech stocks like Tesla, Google, etc. and cryptos over the past year have earned superior returns to many residents who invested in exchange traded funds or ETFs on benchmarks like the Nifty, Bank Nifty Nifty Midcap 100, bank FDs, gold and the benchmark 10-year government bond. 

FANG refers to Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google. The depreciation of the local currency unit boosts the returns of the overseas stock or other investments. The comparison excludes realty and direct investments into stocks like Tata Motors, Hindalco, Vedanta, SBI or midcaps like Navin Fluorine. MCX gold, silver and crude are derivatives mirroring contracts traded on COMEX and NYMEX. They are traded on Sebi regulated MCX and denominated in rupees. 

The stellar outperformer among 18 assets under review is the controversial Bitcoin, which returned 75%, followed by Google (68%), MCX crude, which mirrors the Nymex crude contract (57%), Tesla (51%), Nifty Midcap 100 (42%), as per data compiled by Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts, from December 31 last year through December 23/24 of 2021.

The investment in overseas assets is under RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits resident individuals, including minors, to invest up to $250,000 each per year in overseas assets such as shares, property etc. but not in any derivatives, proscribed magazines, foreign exchange transactions abroad, among others.

The fate of cryptos depends on the government passing The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which though expected, didn’t happen in the Winter Session of Parliament. 
Till clarity emerges, experts caution investors against fresh investments. 

“Pending the passage and the form of the cryptocurrency bill, uncertainty lingers on issues such as tax treatment, etc,” said Chirag M Shah, Of counsel, Mansukhlal Hiralal & Co. “It is expedient therefore for those wanting to make fresh investments to await the bill’s passage.” Many central bankers are averse to cryptos being used as alternate currencies and lack of depositories over which they could exercise control. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp