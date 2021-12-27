Investments into cryptos, tech beat Nifty, gold returns

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indians who invested in overseas tech stocks like Tesla, Google, etc. and cryptos over the past year have earned superior returns to many residents who invested in exchange traded funds or ETFs on benchmarks like the Nifty, Bank Nifty Nifty Midcap 100, bank FDs, gold and the benchmark 10-year government bond.

FANG refers to Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google. The depreciation of the local currency unit boosts the returns of the overseas stock or other investments. The comparison excludes realty and direct investments into stocks like Tata Motors, Hindalco, Vedanta, SBI or midcaps like Navin Fluorine. MCX gold, silver and crude are derivatives mirroring contracts traded on COMEX and NYMEX. They are traded on Sebi regulated MCX and denominated in rupees.

The stellar outperformer among 18 assets under review is the controversial Bitcoin, which returned 75%, followed by Google (68%), MCX crude, which mirrors the Nymex crude contract (57%), Tesla (51%), Nifty Midcap 100 (42%), as per data compiled by Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts, from December 31 last year through December 23/24 of 2021.

The investment in overseas assets is under RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits resident individuals, including minors, to invest up to $250,000 each per year in overseas assets such as shares, property etc. but not in any derivatives, proscribed magazines, foreign exchange transactions abroad, among others.

The fate of cryptos depends on the government passing The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which though expected, didn’t happen in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Till clarity emerges, experts caution investors against fresh investments.

“Pending the passage and the form of the cryptocurrency bill, uncertainty lingers on issues such as tax treatment, etc,” said Chirag M Shah, Of counsel, Mansukhlal Hiralal & Co. “It is expedient therefore for those wanting to make fresh investments to await the bill’s passage.” Many central bankers are averse to cryptos being used as alternate currencies and lack of depositories over which they could exercise control.