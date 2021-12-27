Weekly outlook: Market correction could resume from Monday

Ram Sahgal By

MUMBAI: The Nifty could be under pressure early this week with a technical sell signal received on Friday, which witnessed the index close below the low of the previous day. Bank Nifty, which has underperformed the Nifty, could also correct.

The Nifty rose three straight sessions from last Monday’s low of 16410 only to snap its gains on Friday. Derivatives data indicates an immediate 16740-17260 range for Nifty, which closed at 17003.75 on Friday. The Bank Nifty range, based on the same data, is at 34275-35300. Bank Nifty weekly closing was 34857.05.

Analysts expect both the indices to trend lower amid rising inflationary pressures and concerns of the global economic recovery getting stalled by rising Omicron cases. “We are in both a short and medium-term downtrend and unless the signal is reversed we could see Nifty testing 16410,” said Hormuz Maloo, director, AFco Investments. The Nifty is off its record high (October 19) of 18604.45 by 8.6% while the Bank Nifty is down from its record high of 41829.6 on October 25 by 17%. The recent low was 16410 last Monday.

“Rising Inflationary pressures have forced global central banks like the US Fed to trim its bond buying programme and to pencil in more aggressive interest rate hikes, which is negative for emerging markets,” said Sunil Pachisia, VP, Pratibhuti Viniyog. Foreign inflows into the Indian cash market stand at a negative Rs 28790 crore in the fiscal year to date.

In the previous fiscal, they net purchased shares worth a record Rs 2.74 lakh crore, which catapulted Indian shares to stratospheric levels from its March 2020 low of 7510. Individual investor interest is also at a peak, with individual investment into equity schemes of mutual funds at over Rs 16 lakh crore as of November 2021, a jump of 55% from the comparative month last year.