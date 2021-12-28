STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5G services to come in metro cities first: Government

These metros and big cities would be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country next year,” said DoT in a statement.

Published: 28th December 2021

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Metros and big cities would be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country next year, said the Department of Telecommunications on Monday. The ministry informed that its indigenous 5G Test bed project funded by DoT has reached its final stage and it is likely to be completed by December 31, 2021.

“Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) -- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- have established 5G trials sites in Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhi Nagar cities. These metros and big cities would be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country next year,” said DoT in a statement.

The 5G Test bed project costs the government `224 crore. The project involved eight implementing agencies including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IISC Bangalore, SAMEER and CEWiT,. 

