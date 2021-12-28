Amazon Web Services to focus on nurturing women-led start-ups

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon Inc and a cloud computing services provider, would continue to focus on nurturing start-ups especially those led by women through various masterclasses and VC connections in 2022.

Laying down the road map for 2022, Kumara Raghavan, Head - AWS Startup Sales Segment- India, Amazon Internet Services, told TNIE the company will continue its focus on women-funded start-ups.

He cited the four-week virtual programme - Techxelerate -- by AWS ID&E (Inclusion, Diversity & Equity) and the Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL) to empower female- led tech start-ups in India.

“The programme helps women build, grow, and scale their venture right at the early stages of their journey, and connects them with mentors, investors and industry experts and leaders,” Kumara Raghavan said AWS will also continue its focus on building partner success, including venture investors, incubators, co-working spaces, and universities.

“We work with some of the leading start-ups in the fintech space such as Zerodha, Upstox, KreditBee, CashKaro, Zest Money, and CreditVidya. They are reshaping domains such as capital markets, digital payments, personal loans, and credit underwriting,” Raghavan said.

AWS works with several healthcare organisations and start-ups in India such as HealthifyMe, 1MG, and KareXpert. “These firms provided innovative solutions in diagnostics, patient care, telemedicine, and vaccination drives. We are committed to investing in India and putting the power of AWS Cloud directly in the hands of customers,” he said.

Raghavan said that more unicorns were created in 2021 than in all of the previous years put together. Also, another trend is that start-ups began to deliver on their potential by launching IPOs. “The Freshworks IPO on NASDAQ and the Zomato IPO in India set the tone for several other successful IPOs, both in India and abroad. These two trends have had a compounding effect. Not only are there more funding opportunities, the average size of funding has increased. More early and mid-stage start-ups are getting funded than ever before,” Raghavan said, adding that at AWS, they have engaged with many Indian SaaS start-ups such as Freshworks, Innovacer, MoEngage, Clevertap and Darwinbox.

