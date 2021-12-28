STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharti Airtel, TCS partner for 5G-based remote robotic operations

Both the companies are currently running the trials in Airtel's 5G lab at Manesar, Haryana.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have joined hands to build a 5G-based remote working technology using robotics, according to sources.

Both the companies are currently running the trials in Airtel's 5G lab at Manesar, Haryana.

"Indian companies are looking to adopt indigenously developed technology for 5G. Airtel and TCS have joined hands for remote robotics operations using 5G. They have successfully conducted trials in Airtel's 5G lab," a source told PTI.

These solutions will enable remote robotic operations in potentially hazardous environments like mining, oil & gas fields etc, the source said.

Both the companies have interest in deploying these solutions in industrial segments, once the commercial roll out of 5G starts, the source noted.

When contacted, TCS declined to comment as they are going through a silent period and an email query sent to Bharti Airtel did not elicit any reply.

In June, Airtel and TCS announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G network solutions for India.

Tata Group has developed O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network)-based Radio and core elements and integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, while Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India.

Open RAN or open radio access network architecture is an industry terminology for interoperability and standardisation of radio access network elements including products and software from various vendors.

The commercial deployment of Tata Group developed O-RAN was to start from January 2022, but uncertainty around it remains because of deferment in the 5G spectrum auction plan of the government.

The government has extended the 5G trial period till May 2022.

