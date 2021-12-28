STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foxconn postpones resumption of TN plant operations 

By PTI

CHENNAI:  Electronic parts maker Foxconn which recently faced a protest by women contract workers over food poisoning, has postponed its plan to resume its factory by a "day or two" in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, sources told PTI on Monday.

The Taiwan-based firm was supposed to resume its operations on Monday after the facility remained shut for a week after contract workers with a majority of them comprising women, resorted to a protest after they were allegedly fed with poor quality food at the accommodation provided by the company.

The Tamil Nadu government taking cognisance of the protest, advised the company to enhance the basic amenities provided to the over 15,000 employees like stepping up adequate infrastructure at hostels and providing restroom facilities and rooms with ventilation.

Two sources including a government source confirmed to PTI on Monday that Foxconn has decided to extend the closure of the unit by a day or two.

"It will take a day or two. The management will decide," a top government source told PTI.

During a recent meeting with senior government officials, Foxconn representatives had assured that they would implement the guidelines as directed by the government.

The Tamil Nadu facility would be ramped up further and new jobs would be created at the unit, a government release quoting the officials had said.

A detailed query sent to Foxconn did not elicit any response.

