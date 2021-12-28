K N Prasad to takeover as Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts' MD 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd (TKAP) on Tuesday announced a top level management change with K N Prasad set to take over as its managing director.

Currently, Prasad is serving as the senior vice president of the company.

He will take charge from K G Mohan Kumar after getting appointed by the Board of Directors in a meeting to be held in January 2022, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for the strategic direction of TKAP's operations in India, it added.

Prasad has a total of 33 years of experience, including more than 20 years at TKAP.

He brings with him rich experience in diverse areas covering production, engineering and quality besides in-depth sector knowledge and deep understanding of the evolving industry scenario.

This is expected to further contribute to the overall growth of the company at this critical juncture, the company said.