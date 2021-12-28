STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

K N Prasad to takeover as Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts' MD 

In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for the strategic direction of TKAP's operations in India.

Published: 28th December 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo

Toyota logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd (TKAP) on Tuesday announced a top level management change with K N Prasad set to take over as its managing director.

Currently, Prasad is serving as the senior vice president of the company.

He will take charge from K G Mohan Kumar after getting appointed by the Board of Directors in a meeting to be held in January 2022, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for the strategic direction of TKAP's operations in India, it added.

Prasad has a total of 33 years of experience, including more than 20 years at TKAP.

He brings with him rich experience in diverse areas covering production, engineering and quality besides in-depth sector knowledge and deep understanding of the evolving industry scenario.

This is expected to further contribute to the overall growth of the company at this critical juncture, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TKAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp