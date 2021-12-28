STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Over 4.67 cr ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh in a single day

The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns have been filed including over 15.49 lakh ITRs filed on December 27 alone, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.

"A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed up to 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself," the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year).

This includes over 2.50 crore ITR-1 and over 1.17 crore ITR-4.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Income Tax Returns
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp