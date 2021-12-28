STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Singapore-based BOC Aviation delivers last eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo

The agreement between BOC Aviation Limited and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft was signed in March.

Published: 28th December 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

indiGo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the last of eight Airbus A320NEO aircraft to IndiGo, India's largest passenger airline, under a purchase-and-leaseback agreement.

The agreement between BOC Aviation Limited and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft was signed in March.

The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap engines, the aircraft leasing company said in a statement on Monday.

Steven Townend, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of BOC Aviation said: "The delivery of these eight aircraft reflects the strong cooperation that we have established with IndiGo, India's largest passenger airline."

"We look forward to building on our relationships with major airline partners such as IndiGo, as we continue to support our airline customers in financing their aircraft deliveries," Townend added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BOC Aviation Limited Airbus A320NEO IndiGo
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp