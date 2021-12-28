Sitharaman to discuss budget, capex with states this week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to meet state finance ministers this week to review the status of Capital expenditure and their financials ahead of the budget.

According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the meeting will be to discuss the status of financials, capex and broad budgetary issues or demand.

“The main focus of the meeting will be on the capital expenditure and financials of the states. Many states are yet to complete the capex target. FM has done similar review in past also. As the budget making process is already on, she will also discuss their inputs and suggestions on broader issues like taxation, duty or sector specific suggestion,” a finance ministry official said.

For the current financial year, the finance ministry had fixed the capex target for states at Rs 5.79 lakh crore for 2021-22. While the centre is confident to achieve the target, there are many states which are lagging behind substantially.

This target for the Centre is set at Rs 5.54 lakh crore to be spent in the current financial year, an increase of 34.5% over last year. In FY 2020-21, the Centre’s capex saw increase of 26% over last year, yet it was just 8% of the gross fixed capital formation.

In the first half of FY22, the government overall spent Rs 16.26 lakh crore, which is 46.7% of the full-year budget target. On an average in the last five years, the spending in the first half usually stands at 52.2% of the budgeted estimates.

The total spending of the government in 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 34.83 lakh crore.

Finance ministry is aggressively pushing for PSUs and state government to increase their capital expenditure to boost the economy.

