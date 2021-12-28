Trade body urges Modi government to defer tax hike on textiles and footwear

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the deferment of the implementation of the government notification that proposes increasing the GST rate from 5% to 12% on textiles and footwear.

The domestic traders’ body in a letter said it is illogical and beyond the canon of GST tax structure “particularly at a time when domestic trade is on the verge of recovery from the colossal damage caused due to last two spells of the Covid”.

“There was no tax on textile/fabrics for a number of years. Bringing the textile industry again under the tax net itself was a big blow to the entire textile Industry,” the letter to the FM said.

The decision to hike GST was taken at the 45th meeting of the GST Council held in September.

Voicing similar concerns, West Bengal’s former Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday called the decision to increase GST in the textile sector “very dangerous”. he said it would result in the closure of about one lakh textile units and result in 15 lakh job losses in the textile and ancillary sectors.