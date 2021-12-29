After mass food poisoning at TN factory, Foxconn promises to boost dorm facilities for staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the mass food poisoning incident at the Sriperumbudur factory's offsite dormitory facility, Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said that it has put the facility on 'probation' and is restructuring the local management team.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu government advised Foxconn to improve the working conditions of its employees and directed the organisation to ensure quality hostel facilities and food for contract workers.

Jimmy Huang, deputy spokesperson of Foxconn Technology Group, said, "We are restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed."

Foxconn admitted that during an in-house investigation it found that some offsite dormitory facilities do not meet the required standards. “The safety and well being of our employees is our top priority. We have been investigating recent issues at our Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu and have found that some offsite dormitory facilities do not meet the required standards," said Huang.

The communication sent by the Additional Chief Secretary in charge of industries S Krishnan and Additional Director General of Police P Thamarai Kannan to the top company management on December 23 listed out a number of suggestions including efforts required to improve quality of employees’ rooms, washrooms, water, and other basic amenities at the hostel. The communication specified that employee rooms should be properly ventilated.

The communique also advised the company to ensure the granting of emergency leave for employees when it is required and suggested an alternative arrangement to ensure the required strength of employees through a manpower agency when there is a section who go on leave.

"We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations," Huang said in a statement.

The intervention came after 159 persons suffered acute diarrhoeal disease at a dormitory in the International Maritime Academy in Puduchattiram village of Thiruvallur district. This sparked protests and complaints by employees seeking basic amenities at their hostels and other rights.

As the plant and hostels have been shut during the 'probation' period, the company assured that all employees will continue to be paid. "All employees will continue to be paid while we make the necessary improvements before restarting our operations and we will continue to provide support for our employees as they return to work," Huang stated.

A Kancheepuram district official told The New Indian Express that the plant will resume operations after the internal audit by the company.