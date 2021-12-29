STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s public debt rises 3.97 per cent in Q2, say government data

For the second quarter India’s public debt increased to Rs 125,71,747 crore at end-September 2021 from Rs 120,91,193 crore, up by 3.97% on quarter-on-quarter basis.

By Express News Service

“Total liabilities (including liabilities under the ‘public account’) of the government, as per provisional data, increased to Rs 125,71,747 crore at end-September 2021 from Rs 120,91,193 crore at end-June 2021. This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.97% in Q2 FY22. Public debt accounted for 91.15% of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2021 from 91.60% at end-June 2021,” the latest public debt management quarterly report said.

High public debt has been a matter of concern for the government. Earlier this month, the finance ministry had said that the government’s debt is estimated to be at 62% of the GDP as of March 31, 2022 and government is already taking steps to reduce it.

“Increasing the buoyancy of tax revenue through improved compliance, mobilisation of resources through monetisation of assets, improving efficiency and effectiveness of public expenditure etc. are the important measures initiated by the government to control the fiscal deficit and the debt burden,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said.

During Q2 of FY22, the government issued dated securities worth Rs 3.83 lakh cr against Rs 3.18 lakh cr in Q1 FY21, while repayments were at Rs 34,070 crore.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances increased to 6.26% in Q2 FY22 from 6.11% a year ago.

