STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Praxis Home Retail settles case with Sebi; pays over Rs 20 lakh

Praxis Home Retail Ltd has settled with regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms, by paying over Rs 20 lakh towards settlement charges.

Published: 29th December 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Praxis Home Retail Ltd has settled with regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms, by paying over Rs 20 lakh towards settlement charges.

The firm had allegedly failed to make disclosures of certain material events, in accordance with the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements norms.

The material events pertained to a company petition that was filed against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process for its failure to make payment.

Thereafter, the petition was admitted by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal and an interim resolution professional was appointed.

Further, the company entered into a settlement agreement and the petition was set aside.

For these developments, the firm was required to make requisite disclosures but it made delayed disclosures to the exchange.

The firm had filed a settlement application with the regulator proposing to settle the probable enforcement proceedings, without admitting or denying the guilt.

Sebi's high-powered advisory committee considered the settlement terms proposed by the applicant and recommended the case for settlement upon a payment of Rs 20.25 lakh.

The amount has been remitted by the company on December 3, according to an order passed on December 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praxis Home Retail Sebi
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp