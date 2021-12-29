STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung announces top level organisational rejig in India biz

Samsung announced top level organisational changes in India with an aim to generate more synergies amongst its various businesses.

Published: 29th December 2021

Samsung

Samsung (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday announced top level organisational changes in India with an aim to generate more synergies amongst its various businesses.

The company has appointed CH Choi as the new Division Leader for the Consumer Electronics business while Jinsock Lee will be the Division Leader for the Network business and would be based in Mumbai, according to a statement.

Jongbum Park will continue to be the Division Leader for the Mobile business, it added.

"Mohandeep Singh will be new Head, Sales, Marketing & Operations for the Consumer Electronics business while Raju Pullan will be the new Head, Sales & Retail for the Mobile business," the statement said.

Aditya Babbar will lead Product Marketing for the Mobile business.

The move will help "its various businesses and deliver an enriching and meaningful experience for consumers, as the company further expands its footprint in India and takes new strides in innovations driven by future technologies."

Samsung's Chief Marketing Officer Asim Warsi will step down but will continue his association as an advisor with the company.

"Asim Warsi will be pursuing a different professional path and in that, he will continue to be engaged with Samsung India," the statement said.

Besides, Samsung is creating three new teams here -- India Customer Experience (ICX) and Business Strategy, Direct-To-Customer and Enterprise Business -- in order to improve operational synergies and consumer experiences.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore Managing Director Dipesh Shah will also head the new ICX and Business Strategy team to create multiple device experience for Indian consumers.

The new Direct-To-Customer team will be headed by Sumit Walia, who will also lead the Corporate Marketing team.

Enterprise Business team will be headed by Akash Saxenna.

The South Korean tech giant reported a revenue of Rs 75,886.3 crore in FY21.

"These changes will help Samsung to continue to serve our consumers and partners in India as we have done in the past 25 years and achieve our vision of Powering Digital India," it said.

In FY21, about 72.65 per cent of the revenue came from phones while the remaining came from home appliances, audiovisual, network, software development and export and others.

