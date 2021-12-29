Sebi tightens rules for use of IPO proceeds

Ram Sahgal By

MUMBAI: Retail investors can now make informed decisions on investing, especially in IPOs of new-age, loss-making companies, with Sebi having tweaked the IPO regulations at its board meeting on Tuesday.

Companies, especially new-age ones, raise funds from the public for various objectives (objects of the issue), among them being acquisition of other companies for future inorganic growth and general corporate purpose (GCP).

Sebi has said that where the objective is inorganic growth, both acquisition and investment target remain unidentified, the issuer can use only 35% of the total proceeds for such objects.

This limit will not apply if the proposed acquisition or strategic investment object has been identified and suitable disclosures about such acquisitions or investments are made in the offer documents.

“This will make it more difficult for loss-making companies to raise funds from the public,” said a merchant banker, requesting anonymity. Sebi also said that from April 1, 2022, anchor investors can sell only 50% of their shares at the end of one month and the remaining at the end of 90 days.

Presently, anchor investors can offload their entire portion at the end of the 30-day lock in.

This causes huge volatility in share prices, which can affect small retail investors. This was seen in the case of food delivery company Zomato, whose share tanked almost 9% when the anchor lock-in ended, and in One97 Communications, which plumbed 13% on the exit of the anchor investors earlier this month.

The regulator has also mandated that the IPO’s upper price band should be at least 5% more than the floor price to ensure better price discovery in the book building process.

Also, those holding over 20% of the pre-issue shareholding of the issuer company, either individually or as persons acting in concert, cannot offer more than 50% of their holding in an offer for sale (OFS).

Selling shareholders either individually or acting in concert cannot offer more than 10% of their pre issue shareholding in the OFS if they hold less than 20% of the pre-issue shareholding.

For a frequently traded security, the floor price for a preferential issue will be the higher of 90 or 10 trading days’ volume weighted average price (VWAP) — down from 26 weeks or 2 weeks — of the scrip preceding the relevant date or as per any stricter provision in the articles of association of the issuer company.

For an infrequently traded security, the valuation report by a registered independent valuer will be required.

An additional requirement for a valuation report from a registered independent valuer will be mandatory in case of change in control or allotment of over 5% of the post issue fully diluted share capital of the issuer company to an allottee.

“All these measures will offer more comfort to the retail investors,” said Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi.

