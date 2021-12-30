STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing sales to clock 50-60 per cent growth for 2021: ANAROCK chairman Anuj Puri

Housing sales during the January-September period of 2021 across the top seven cities were up by 5 per cent than the whole of 2020.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

housing loans

Representational Image

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being impacted by regulatory norms and low demand for years, India's real estate sector witnessed some positive action in 2021. Backed by low interest rates, stamp duty cuts by state governments and a need to switch to bigger homes, housing sales staged a V-shaped recovery even as the overall economy is yet to recover fully from the woes of COVID-19.

According to Anuj Puri, chairman of real estate consultancy firm ANAROCK, new launches in 2021 are likely to increase by at least over 70 per cent across the 7 top cities while average sales growth could be above at least 50-60 per cent in 2021 as against 2020. Housing sales during the January-September period of 2021 across the top seven cities were up by 5 per cent than the whole of 2020.

"As of now, we think both sales and new launches may inch closer towards 2019-levels and demand will remain steady and be driven primarily by end-users, so there won’t be any unnatural speculative spikes," Puri told The New Indian Express

He added that hardening interest rates may play a factor in overall demand in 2022 (most likely the second half), but the new pandemic-infused desire for home ownership will remain strong throughout the year. The other worrying factor for the industry is continuous increase in prices of raw materials which is expected to push property prices by 5-10 per cent next year.  

"Prices will firm up owing to the rising input costs as at some point developers will have to stop absorbing further increase in input costs," said Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director of Mumbai-based developer Runwal Group.

He added that keeping aside the threat posed by the new variant, the real estate sector should see a great 2022. The industry also expects ultra-high net-worth individuals and NRIs to continue with their investment.

"The residential real estate market in India has become more lucrative for UHNIs and NRIs as a result of the increased transparency and ease in investment norms. With RERA ensuring transparency and laws allowing 100 per cent FDI in construction, Indian real estate is witnessing sharp investment infusions from NRIs," said Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director of Transcon Developers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ANAROCK COVID19 Coronavirus Housing sector
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp