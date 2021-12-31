STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST Council defers rate hike on textiles, says Andhra Finance Minister

Even there was no clarity on the rate of GST that would be imposed on nylon and cotton fabric as well as man-made and natural textiles.

Published: 31st December 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to defer the hike in tax rate on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent as several state governments have raised objections, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the 46th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Reddy said several states said in the meeting that there was no clarity on GST to be imposed on apparel, clothing and textile products.

"Several states including Andhra Pradesh requested the Council to take back the earlier decision to increase the GST on textiles from current 5 per cent to 12 per cent from January 1 2022," he said.

Even there was no clarity on the rate of GST that would be imposed on nylon and cotton fabric as well as man-made and natural textiles.

There were also no estimates available with the Council on possible increase in refund if to be given, he said.

Currently, tax rate on man made fibre (MMF) is 18 per cent, MMF yarn 12 per cent, while fabrics are taxed at 5 per cent.

Stating that any hike in GST on textiles will impact Andhra Pradesh the most, Reddy said it is because there are about 3 lakh handloom weavers and most people wear cotton clothes unlike nylon in other states.

"we requested the Council to take a call on increasing the GST on textiles after conducting a thorough study and assessing the data," he added.

Friday's GST Council meeting is significant as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Textile products Tax
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp