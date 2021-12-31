Ola Electric says dispatched e-scooters to all buyers, to open next purchase window 'very soon'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric has dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased and it will be opening the next purchase window very soon, Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Friday.

The company, which had in August this year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

The company, after opening bookings at Rs 499, had initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December.

"Update on December deliveries: We've dispatched vehicles to all who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process," Aggarwal said in a tweet.

He further said, "The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all." While thanking all RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) for working with the company holidays to scale up this new digital process, Aggarwal said, "Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states.

Will be faster with registration in future! Also, stay tuned for next purchase window, opening very soon!!" Aggarwal did not disclose the details of the number of units sold.

However, in September, when Ola Electric opened the online purchase process Aggarwal had declared that it sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore on the first day of the sale.