STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola Electric says dispatched e-scooters to all buyers, to open next purchase window 'very soon'

The company, after opening bookings at Rs 499, had initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December.

Published: 31st December 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Electric scooters.

Ola Electric scooters. (Photo | Twitter: @bhash)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric has dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased and it will be opening the next purchase window very soon, Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Friday.

The company, which had in August this year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

The company, after opening bookings at Rs 499, had initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December.

"Update on December deliveries: We've dispatched vehicles to all who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process," Aggarwal said in a tweet.

He further said, "The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all." While thanking all RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) for working with the company holidays to scale up this new digital process, Aggarwal said, "Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states.

Will be faster with registration in future! Also, stay tuned for next purchase window, opening very soon!!" Aggarwal did not disclose the details of the number of units sold.

However, in September, when Ola Electric opened the online purchase process Aggarwal had declared that it sold scooters worth over Rs 600 crore on the first day of the sale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola electric
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp