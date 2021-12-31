STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Options traders betting big on sharp move in IndiGo post EGM outcome

Options give a buyer the right but not the obligation by paying a premium to buy or sell an underlier at a predetermined price on a preset date.

Published: 31st December 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Punters have purchased a straddle on IndiGo options that will yield them profit whichever way the share moves after the outcome of Thursday’s EGM in two days. The only rider is that the movement should be sharp for them to gain.

A straddle involves a trader buying a call and a put option simultaneously to profit from a large price movement. A call option buyer is bullish and a put option buyer is bearish.

On IndiGo, buyers are wagering on an over 9% move from Rs 2,000 either way once the shareholder voting results on a resolution to amend the company’s articles of association are uploaded on the company’s web site. This means a trading range of Rs 1,820-Rs 2,180. The share closed down 1.4% at Rs 1,979.55 on Thursday.

The option sellers are confident that the price will stay within the 9% band so they can pocket the price or premium paid by option sellers. The options expire on Jan 27.

“The option sellers have sold with adequate cushion and we’ll have to wait to see whether the share moves as per the buyers’ anticipation, post the EGM outcome,” said Rajesh Palviya, derivatives head at Axis Securities.

Palviya expects the stock to head toward Rs 2,250 within the next two months. Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, promoters of Interglobe Aviation, called for the EGM to amend the company’s articles of association that allows either shareholder to sell their shares to a third party without notice to one another.

Options give a buyer the right but not the obligation by paying a premium to buy or sell an underlier at a predetermined price on a preset date.

However, on Indian exchanges like NSE options are cash settled, which means only the difference between the share’s current market price and the buying price is exchanged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo EGM
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp