Budget 2021: Custom duty hike likely to make ACs, mobile phones expensive; auto Industry raises concern  

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed an increase in customs duty on a range of items, including mobile phone parts and compressor, in her Union Budget 2021 speech.

Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Kamal Nandi said, "The customs duty revision for the compressors, used in refrigeration and air conditioning, from 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent will promote indigenous manufacturing of the same and is in line with making India self-reliant in the long run. There have been increases in import duties on motors and PCBs as well".

He, however, added, "these are good for the medium and long term but will impact price adversely in short term due to insufficient output capacities." All Compressors used in domestic manufacturing of ACs and refrigerators are imported from overseas. Hence a customs duty hike is likely to impact prices of the finished products.

Manufacturers such as Panasonic, Blue Star and LG said that they would bear the impact instead of passing it on to the consumers.

The Union Budget 2021 also announced a 2.5 per cent customs duty on certain mobile phone parts and power banks for greater domestic value addition. Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said there might be an increase in prices for short term or a modest increase, as bulk of these sub-components have already local suppliers.

India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the mobile and electronics sector should have been spared the general removal of exemptions where there was a zero per cent import duty.

“Zero customs duty does not mean zero taxation. These inputs suffer 18 per cent GST (goods and services tax) also," said Mohindroo.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to hike customs duty on specific auto parts like ignition wiring sets, safety glass, parts of signalling equipment, from 7.5-10 per cent to 15 per cent. The parts would also attract agriculture infrastructure and development cess at the rate of five per cent.

"The increase in the rise in auto component duties is unexpected in such a revival period, and it will increase the production cost, leading to higher cost for consumers...Besides, there could have been further push towards e-mobility by lowering import duties on electric vehicles," said Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEI Martin Schwenk.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai said the increase in customs duty on certain auto parts to 15 per cent will further increase input costs and prices for cars which depend on specialised components which cannot be manufactured locally due to unviable volumes.