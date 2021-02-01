IRDAI sets the standardisation ball rolling with new Saral Pension Plan 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking forward the plan to standardise insurance products, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed insurance companies to offer Saral Pension Plan (SPP) from April 1.

While there is already a National Pension Scheme (NPS), the SPP would differ from it insofar as offering a standard individual immediate annuity product, with the option of single-life and joint-life annuities, is concerned. The NPS suits people with a sizeable number of years left in service, while the SPP will attract people desiring a steady income with fewer years left in service.

Under the single-life annuity option, the annuity is paid for life of the annuitant. Besides, 100 per cent purchase price will be returned to the nominee or the legal heirs on the annuitant’s death. In case of joint-life annuity, annuity can be provided to the secondary annuitant on the death of the primary annuitant and a return of 100 per cent purchase price on death of the last survivor.

To simplify, if you pay a lumpsum as purchase price, you get a fixed payment at regular intervals for the rest of your life. For example, you might pay Rs 1 lakh upfront, you receive Rs 3,000 per year as income for life. Mode of annuity payment will be monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly.

The plan will provide a minimum annuity of Rs 1,000 per month, Rs 3,000 per quarter, Rs 6,000 per half year and Rs 12,000 per annum. Also, there is no limit for maximum annuity, as this will depend on the maximum purchase price.

Apart from this, one can also take loan against the annuity on the condition that the effective annual interest amount payable on loan does not exceed 50 per cent of the annuity. “Such a standard product will make it easier for the customers to make an informed choice, enhance the trust between insurers and the insured, and reduce mis-selling as well as potential disputes,” the insurance regulator said.

Welcoming the product as a good offering bereft of complications, Rajesh Malhotra, a personal finance advisor, said: “The provision of obtaining loan is very attractive. This is certainly a good option for people with fewer years left in service.”