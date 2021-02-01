STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Moody's expresses doubts on higher revenue targets from tax, divestment

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act will also be amended to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26 only.

Published: 01st February 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Moody's Investors Service, while silent on the sovereign rating on the higher-than-expected fiscal deficit numbers, expressed doubts over attaining the higher revenue targets and divestment realisation as assumed in the Budget.

The Union Budget 2021-22 has pegged a fiscal deficit of 9.5 per cent for the current financial year as against the consensus 7 per cent, and 6.8 per cent for 2021-22 with a market borrowing of around Rs 12 lakh crore.

It also assumes Rs 1.75 lakh crore to be scooped up from divestment. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act will also be amended to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26 only.

"The fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent for 2021-22 tries to strike a balance between supporting growth and a modest deficit reduction, but improvements in tax compliance and monetisation targets may be difficult to achieve," the rating agency said in a note.

The note was authored by Moody's Associate Managing Director (Sovereign Risk) Gene Fang and its Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer (Financial Institutions) Alka Anbarasu.

However, the note said the government has limited room to reduce spending without further weakening growth, and nominal GDP growth will remain critical for future deficit reduction.

Overall, the Budget highlights the challenges to stabilising the debt trajectory following the pandemic-induced shocks.

Although a decline in new pandemic cases and normalising activity are driving the rebound, the lasting effects of the pandemic on the economy will continue to pose downside risks to sustained growth in the medium-term, they said.

This risk is embodied in the negative outlook on the rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook, it said adding that before the pandemic, the general government debt was already significantly higher than the average for sovereigns rated in the Baa3 peers.

On the plans to privatise two state-owned banks and a general insurance company and also to take LIC public with an IPO, the note said divesting government stakes in banks is credit-negative for the banks involved, as it will reduce the ongoing government support for them.

Nevertheless, privatisation can make those banks more market-oriented, which will be positive for the industry as a whole, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moodys Moody Budget 2021 Union budget Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp