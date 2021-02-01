STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural infra development fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr in FY22: FM Sitharaman

FM also said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi Monday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the allocation to rural infrastructure development has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 30,000 crore in FY21.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she also said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Sitharaman further said 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with the electronic national market and the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

The agriculture infrastructure fund outlay will be increased to Rs 40,000 crore, and micro-irrigation corpus will be doubled to Rs 10,000 crore, she added.

Comments

